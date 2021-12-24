Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner Release a Christmas Song

Kris Jenner is making a Christmas classic her own with a little help from daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager dropped a surprise cover of the James Lord Pierpont song “Jingle Bells” Friday Christmas Eve, featuring her oldest daughter on the jingle bells and the Blink-182 drummer setting the beat. In the cover art for the single, Jenner even poses in a red sparkly dress in front of a Christmas hearth in a throwback photo.

Produced on “Kravis Records” by Barker and his soon-to-be-wife, Kourtney wrote on Instagram that she had “a little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen [Kris Jenner].” The Poosh founder added of her own involvement, “Me on the jingle bells and [Travis Barker] on the drums of course.” Khloé Kardashian likewise praised her mom as a “queen” on social media, adding on Instagram, “There’s a new Christmas legend in town.”

Kourtney joked in the comments, “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells)! But don’t forget the iconic queen [Kris Jenner].” Khloé added on her Instagram Story, “God I love you @KrisJenner. Thank you [Kourtney Kardashian] and [Travis Barker] for making this happen.”

This will be Kourtney’s first Christmas with Barker since the musician popped the question in October in a romantic beachside proposal. The two went public in February with their relationship after taking their longtime friendship to the next level in January, and have been all over each other ever since.

Kim Kardashian defended their shows of PDA back in September on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, calling it “a lot” but “so cute.” Ellen Degeneres joked, “They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re going to see each other, all the time!” to which Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. You know what? That’s what they do, and it’s so cute. And I love love, so I love them.”

Jenner also told DeGeneres in October that Kourtney’s connection with her fiancé was the real deal. “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are,” she told DeGeneres on the comedian’s show. “They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love – constantly.”