Actress Hannah Murray has a new memoir in the works, which will cover her time on Game of Thrones as well as her real-life experience with a “cult.” The 35-year-old played Gilly on HBO’s hit fantasy series, along with many other high-profile roles. Her book The Make-Believe officially found a publisher last week, and is slated for release in the summer of 2026.

Murray considered offers from 13 different publishers for the rights to her memoir, according to TheBookseller.com. Her stardom played a big role in that, but so did the story of her personal life. Murray may not have survived White Walker attacks north of The Wall like Gilly did, but she does have a harrowing experience to share, which includes how she was forcibly hospitalized “as a direct result of her involvement with a wellness cult,” per the report. Murray ultimately signed with publisher Helen Confort and her imprint Hutchinson Heinemann.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Make-Believe tells a deeply personal story that has lived inside me for many years and which it now feels vital to share,” Murray said alongside the announcement. “I could not be more thrilled to be working with Helen Conford, whose vision for the book aligns perfectly with mine. I’m grateful to Helen and the whole team at Hutchinson Heinemann for their belief in this book and its story, and I can’t wait to start working together.”

A statement from the publishing house hinted at the “cult” element in Murray’s story. It said: “This is the story of the blurred line between what is real, and what is an illusion; what we must accept and what we wish to be true; between solid earth beneath your feet and a world where anything is possible if you only commit. It is about the lure of those that tell us they can save us, and the deceptive structure of organizations that promise us ‘wellness.’ It’s about the acting world, but also about the way all of us act, hiding our vulnerabilities from everyone except the people trained to prey on them.”

For further details on Murray’s experience, it seems like fans will have to wait for the book to be published. Murray grew up in Bristol, England and studied English at Cambridge University. She was cast in the British drama Skins at the age of 16, which catapulted her to much of the success she has seen since. In addition to Game of Thrones, she is best known for the films God Help the Girl, Brigdend and Detroit.

Murray is working with publisher Conford to get this book out. Conford said: “Hannah’s writing is astute, deeply felt, rigorous and compulsive. The Make-Believe is about Hannah’s own life, but her story expands our empathy beyond its current scope. We couldn’t put it down, and think it is a profound and long-lasting book. We’re over the moon she chose to work with us.”