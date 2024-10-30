Radio Host Dies One Day After Her Birthday: Wanda Smith Was 58

Popular Atlanta radio personality Wanda Smith passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, just one day after she celebrated her 58th birthday.

V-103 radio’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager Rick Caffey announced Smith’s passing the following day. “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Caffrey wrote on Instagram at the time.

He continued, “In her role at V-103, dating back to 1997, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without. Rest in peace Wanda, as you take your place amongst the stars. We Will Miss You.”

Smith started co-hosting what was then WVEE-FM’s “Frank and Wanda in the Morning” show in 1998 before the station became known as V-103. It was a position she held for more than 20 years before her ousting in 2019.

Smith also was known for her work in comedy, having worked as a writer on Def Comedy Jam and BET’s Comicview in addition to her film appearances including Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Witness Protection. She also performed stand-up comedy regularly in the Atlanta area.

Smith’s passing was mourned by her many fans and colleagues, including comedian and television personality Loni Love. “I am sad to hear about the passing of comedian and radio host Wanda Smith,” Love wrote on Instagram on Oct. 12. “She was a staple in the Atlanta area and we came up in comedy together. She was the ultimate entertainer. Rest now Sis. Condolences to The Smith Family.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement following Smith’s death. “Atlanta has lost a staple with the passing of Wanda Smith—not only in our city’s media, but our culture,” reported Fox 5 Atlanta. “We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, a common sense way of speaking to her listeners…and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad. She was a voice for so many Atlantans and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city.”

Smith’s funeral will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta and is open to the public. Her home-going service is also public and will take place Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Word of Faith Cathedral on Riverside Parkway in Austell.