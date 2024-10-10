Tori Spelling Says Ex-Husband Dean McDermott Is ‘One of My Biggest Supporters’

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott did not end their marriage on bad terms. In fact, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star says that her ex-husband is actually one of her “biggest supporters.”

On Wednesday, Spelling spoke to PEOPLE while attending the Gala of the Stars event at the Beverly Hilton, and she opened up about how she and McDermott are handling co-parenting their five children, in the wake of their divorce earlier this year.

“We’re really amicable,” Spelling shared. “I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly, ours are not. We co-parent really well, we’re good friends, and he’s one of my biggest supporters.”

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam Aaron McDermott, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean. Rumors about the couple’s rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years and, over the summer of 2023, the pair confirmed their split.

In March 2024 — after 18 years together — Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott. She cited the reason for their split as irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023, the same day that McDermott shared and then deleted a social media post announcing their split.

Additionally, Spelling requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their five minor children. McDermott’s visitation rights are to be determined at a later date.