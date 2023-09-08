Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met: 'Dastardly Little Thing'

Sharon Osbourne didn't hold back when it came to calling out Ashton Kutcher as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever encountered. The television personality dropped the actor's name while participating in the "Stir the Pot" segment with daughter Kelly Osbourne for E! News. Asked to "name the rudest celebrity you've ever met," Sharon turned to Kelly for help naming Kutcher, saying, "The guy that's married to an actress and he used to do That '70s Show..."

Kelly quickly figured out her mom's clues, saying, "Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?" Despite her daughter's shock, Sharon continued to call The Ranch actor a "rude, rude, rude, rude little boy," earning another "really?" in response. The Talk alum then doubled down, saying, "Yes. Dastardly little thing." She didn't explain anything else about her reasoning, as the segment continued with a new question for Kelly, but Sharon previously shared a similar sentiment during a 2018 appearance on Larry King Now.

"I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher," she said at the time. "Didn't get on with him at all. Bad attitude, for me." Sharon continued that Kutcher had a "bad attitude" when he appeared on The Talk during a 2014 episode with his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer, and got "pissed" when she got his name wrong. "He comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm going to eat you up and s- you out,'" she said at the time. "I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with kid.'"

Kutcher found himself in hot water with fans for a different reason Friday, as Good Morning America reported that the actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, were two of more than 50 people who wrote the judge presiding over the Danny Masterson sexual assault trial in support of their former co-star, calling him a "role model" with "exceptional character." Masterson was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020. While his 2022 court case ended in a mistrial in December, Masterson faced trial again this year and was convicted of two counts of rape. On Sept. 7, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.