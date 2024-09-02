Tom Selleck is showing signs of a big surgery, InTouch claims. The news outlet obtained July 17 footage of the Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I. star leaving an unnamed gym. In the footage, vertical scars are present on Selleck's knees, leading the outlet to report he underwent knee surgery on both legs.

InTouch did not report when the surgery occurred, and Selleck's representatives have not issued a statement in response to the July 29 article.

(Photo: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in the Blue Bloods episode "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" - CBS)

Selleck has been plagued with health rumors in recent years, with tabloids claiming he had conditions such as "crippling arthritis." Radar claimed in July 2023 that the TV icon was in "constant pain," an assertion that his representatives firmly denied.

The footage showing knee scars comes amidst worry from those near the fan-favorite Friends guest star. Unnamed sources recently claimed to The National Enquirer that the 79-year-old actor was biting off more than he could chew around his home.

(Photo: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in the Blue Bloods episode "Irish Exits" - CBS)

"Instead of enjoying his time off, he's working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land, and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn't do," an insider told the publication in its Aug. 5 print edition. "He should take it easy, but he won't. He's lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself. He needs something to do, but many feel he's taking too many chances because when you to be his age, if you fall you break something."

Selleck is set to return to the small screen this fall as Blue Bloods airs in its final episodes. Season 14 episodes resume on Oct. 18.