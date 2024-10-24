Todd Chrisley Dismissed From Job at Prison Chapel

Todd Chrisley needs a new prison job. TMZ reports that the incarcerated reality TV star has been dismissed from his administrative job at the chapel inside FPC Pensacola.

TMZ spoke with Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent, who explained that his client had been assisting the prison chaplain with church services for inmates of different faiths, including Christian, Jewish and Muslim. Surgent also claims that Chrisley was doing pretty well in his role, but prison officials apparently had a different perspective.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Surgent, Chrisley had been working in a small office near the same area of FPC Pensacola’s Residential Drug Abuse Program. Due to his proximity to the program, Chrisley had spoken with some inmates who are part of it. Now, it’s not clear what was the nature of Chrisley’s conversations with those inmates, but Surgent says it made prison officials uncomfortable.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST — “Rent Controlled” Episode 424 — Pictured: (l-r) Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley — (Photo by: Scott Gries/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Surgent does have a theory, however. It turns out, many inmates in the RDAP only spend part of their time in prison, as they live outside of prison and are expected to show up to serve designated time which is determined by a judge. Surgent thinks that prison officials do not want Chrisley communicating about his experience with inmates who have the ability to regularly return to civilian life.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.”

Chrisley Knows Best fans will remember that Chrisley is very religious and has credited his faith with helping him to get through his legal issues and prison sentence. TMZ reports that he’s still allowed to attend religious services at the prison and is hoping to get his job back soon.