Todd Chrisley Shares Final Message Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley checked into prison on Tuesday. Before his prison stint began, Todd had one final message for his fans, as PEOPLE noted. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after being convicted of fraud.

On Monday night, Todd shared a video of gospel artist Karen Peck singing "Four Days Late." While the clip has since been deleted, PEOPLE noted that the song's lyrics include, "Lord, we don't understand why You've waited so long, But His way is God's way, not yours or mine, And isn't it great, when He's four days late, He's still on time." Todd captioned the video with, "HE is always on time," and the hashtag, "#fightthegoodfight." Before the post was ultimately deleted, Todd received some support in the comments section. His son, Kyle Chrisley, wrote, "I love you daddy this isn't over," and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley wrote, "I love you daddy [heart emoji]."

Todd's post came days after he and Julie were denied bail on their final attempt. As a result, they were both required to report to prison in Florida on Tuesday. The couple were both sentenced to several years in prison in November. In addition to Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years, they will serve 16 months of probation. They were found guilty in June 2022 on all counts of federal bank fraud and tax evasion against them. In the wake of their sentencing, their reality shows, Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley were canceled.

Todd and Julie have since opened up about their sentencing on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions. In regards to the time that they will be spending in prison, Julie read a quote from Priscilla Shirer, saying, "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last." Todd added, "Yesterday doesn't matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through." As for how they were planning on tackling this matter, Julie noted that they'll be leaning on their faith.

"God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie offered. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."