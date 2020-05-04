'Today' Show Co-Host Savannah Guthrie's Kids Get Quarantine Haircuts From Their 'Master' Dad

✖

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, is taking his styling skills to a whole new level, giving at-home quarantine haircuts 3-year-old son Charley and and 5-year-old daughter Vale. The Today co-host showed off the results on Instagram Saturday, calling her husband a self-made "master" of the makeshift styling session.

"Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master, @feldmike, and as a wise man once said: 'you’re gonna like the way you look,'" she captioned the slideshow. "Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim, #curls #curlsfordays #homehaircutsofinstagram #holdingmybreath." With the kids successfully post-trim, it does appear Feldman has improved his skills. Last month, he shared an update on his first attempt at cutting his own hair, writing on Instagram, "That did not go very well."

Feldman's efforts certainly earned him praise online, with one commenter writing, "Mike’s really mastering the quarantine multitasking. Lol. Producer. Director. Hairdresser. Good job Mike." Another added, "Mike did an amazing job. Next question - would we trust our husbands to cut our hair!?"

Charley and Vale have been showing their own star power amid the coronavirus quarantine, even making an impromptu appearance alongside their mom's lap during an April 23 broadcast. "Who decided it was time to curl up and snuggle up with Savannah? Charley!" co-host Hoda Kotb explained, adding of the adorable mother-son moment, "My blood pressure went down SG!" As the broadcast continued, little Vale decided she didn't want to miss out on the cuddles, hopping up alongside her brother on her mom's lap.

"They multiplied! Now they're both here," Guthrie joked. "In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are." The moment put a smile on everyone's face to the point where Kotb suggested the little ones make the segment a regular practice: "I think this should be our permanent morning boost, we'll just keep referring back," she said.

Guthrie later shared screenshots from the adorable moment on Instagram, writing alongside them "Little guest star makes a surprise appearance on TODAY today #newcohost." Alongside the full video of the interaction, she added, "Ready for their closeups!! First Charley, then Vale making their appearance on [Today Show]! Brought to you by Kleenex (just kidding not really #notanad)."