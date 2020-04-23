Savannah Guthrie's Kids Charley and Vale Make Surprise Appearance During 'Today' Broadcast

Savannah Guthrie had two surprise co-hosts join her during Thursday's TODAY show broadcast when 3-year-old son Charley and and 5-year-old daughter Vale busted into the makeshift home studio from which she has been broadcasting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As little Charley waved at the camera, co-host Hoda Kotb told the audience, "Who decided it was time to curl up and snuggle up with Savannah? Charley!" adding about the adorable mother-son moment, "My blood pressure went down SG!" As the broadcast went on, it wasn't just Charley who wanted some mom snuggles, with Vale joining the crew and hopping on her mom's lap.

Cutest co-hosts ever! Charley and Vale stopped by to say hi to @savannahguthrie 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qfeEdRzjMl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2020

"They multiplied! Now they're both here," Guthrie joked. "In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are." The moment was so heartwarming, Kotb suggested the two make the segment a regular practice, saying, "I think this should be our permanent morning boost, we'll just keep referring back."

With Charley waving and wiping his nose on a tissue, provided by mom, Guthrie used the snotty opportunity to remind people of the importance of washing their hands for as long as it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. Guthrie then took the opportunity to have her kiddos wish Valerie Bertinelli, who was waiting on the other line, a very happy 60th. The One Day at a Time actress was clearly touched, cooing that the pair were "so cute" as they wished her a special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:22am PDT

Guthrie later shared screenshots from the adorable family moment on her Instagram, captioning them, "Little guest star makes a surprise appearance on TODAY today #newcohost." Alongside the full video of the interaction, she added, "Ready for their closeups!! First Charley, then Vale making their appearance on [Today Show]! Brought to you by Kleenex (just kidding not really #notanad)."