Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Is Godmother to Her Son

Jenna Bush Hager was gushing over her NBC family when she revealed to fans that fellow Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is the godmother to her son Hal. Bush Hager and Guthrie have been friends for a long time and she explained that the two share the same views in faith. While in an interview with E!, Bush Hager said, "I've never said this before, but Savannah is Hal's godmother," while on Instagram live.

Not only do their daughters share the same birthday, but the two moms also attend the same church. "Savannah and I go to the same church, our faith is really important," she explained before detailing sweet prayers Guthrie put together for her that brought Bush Hager to tears.The prayers were for Bush Hager to read out loud at her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush's funeral when passed away in 2018. She recalls the prayers being so deep that it brought her to tears. "I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in. But I think that's what a really beautiful friend does, they step in when you have lost your voice.

Hal is Bush Hager's third child and was born last August. She also shares Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4, with her husband Henry Hager. The mom of three not only gushed over Guthrie, she also had incredibly kind words to say about her co-host Hoda Kotb saying, "And Hoda is like that to me in some many ways, too. To work with somebody like Hoda, who really lifts people up, whose kindness and grace is just remarkable, I feel so lucky." She continued with, "You want to surround yourself with people with good energy, and I'm not sure anybody has better, more authentic, more vibrant energy than Hoda Kotb."

In April 2019 it was announced that Bush Hager would officially be Kotb's co-host on their morning show following longtime anchor Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Gifford left Bush Hager a sweet gift before her big debut telling Entertainment Tonight, "[Kathie Lee] left me a bracelet that says, 'Your joy is non-negotiable.'" Her dad, former President George W. Bush even gave her a sweet message before her big day saying," Hey Jenna, your old dad here on film to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of ya." Since Bush Hager started full-time, the show's ratings have gone up.