‘Good Morning America’ Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn’t appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA,” she wrote. “Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve.”

Robach also announced Thursday that she had contracted the highly-contagious COVID variant but was already feeling better. “Appreciate all the [love],” Robach captioned a photo of her smiling under a blanket giving the double thumbs up. “I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!”

“It was crazy though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!” she continued. “It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day.”

The running enthusiast, who has chronicled her many marathon runs in the past, said that as she recovers from her illness, she was “even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow,” joking that no one else was “crazy enough” to run in all the snow, so she was able to maintain her distance from everyone else. “Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend,” she concluded.

Good Morning America is not the only morning show to be hit hard by COVID in the last few weeks. Both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of TODAY tested positive for the virus earlier this month, but have since recovered. The two co-hosts were able to reunite in the studio for the first time earlier this week, with Guthrie sharing a smiling selfie of the first day back alongside the caption, “and it feels SO good.”