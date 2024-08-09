Tish and Noah Cyrus 'Rebuilding Their Relationship' Amid Family Drama

Tish and Noah Cyrus have been at odds for some time, but are now said to be "rebuilding their relationship." The two women have been at the center of Cyrus family drama, as earlier this year it was reported that Noah, 24, had been secretly dating actor Dominic Purcell, 54, before Tish, 57, allegedly stole him. The two later married.

"Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship," a source now tells Us Weekly. "It's been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again."

The source added that Noah "has let her guard down a bit" around her mother. "Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded," the same source went on to say. "She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on."

Notably, back in July, the Daily Mail obtained photos of the mother and daughter duo in Los Angeles together, marking the first time they've been seen together in public in three years.

Tish began dating Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash) — following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — with the pair eventually saying their "I Do's" in August 2023, at daughter Miley's mansion in Malibu. Noah was not present at the wedding, and a previous source claimed there was a good reason for that. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider alleged, going on to add that Tish "was aware" of the relationship.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her." The source went on to claim that Noah skipping her mother's wedding was not entirely her choice, as she wasn't invited to the event. The insider even alleged that there were armed guards outside Miley's home to keep Noah out.

None of the parties involved have publicly confirmed or denied the reports.