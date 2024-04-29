Noah Cyrus Has Fiery Response to Rumored Feud With Mom Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus is not here for the internet trolls, and she's making herself very clear with a fiery NSFW response to one. Recently, Noah took to Instagram to share some pictures from the Coachella music festival, per Us Weekly, and captioned the post, "Dear lord, when I get [to] heaven please let me bring my man," referencing lyrics to the song "Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Rey.

Someone felt the need to bring up Noah's rumored feud with her mom, Tish — and Tish's husband, actor Dominic Purcell— by commenting, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah hit back at the commenter by replying, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass [sic] just choke on the fattest c—. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

According to a previous report, Tish, 56, stole Purcell, 54, from Noah, 24. Back in 2022, Tish began dating Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash) — following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — with the pair eventually saying their "I Do's" in August 2023, at daughter Miley's mansion in Malibu. Noah was not present at the wedding, and a source claimed there was a good reason for that. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider alleged, going on to add that Tish "was aware" of the relationship.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her." The source went on to claim that Noah skipping her mother's wedding was not entirely her choice, as she wasn't invited to the event. The insider even alleged that there were armed guards outside Miley's home to keep Noah out.

In March, Tish appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her relationship with Purcell. She said that he had been her celebrity "hall pass" during part of her 28-year marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus, and shared that Purcell actually sent her a DM on Instagram in 2016, which went unnoticed. She reached out to him six years later, in 2022, after splitting from Billy Ray.

"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," Tish said of her new husband. "I am living my best life, and he is yummy."