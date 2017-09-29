Tim Tebow and Savannah Chrisley Address Dating Rumors

Tim Tebow and Savannah Chrisley sparked dating rumors last after they snapped a photo together at a Sam Hunt show in Nashville, but both parties are shooting the stories down.

When asked separately by TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport if they were dating, both Tebow and Chrisley denied the rumors, although Chrisley said that Tebow is a good guy and that her mom had approved of the pair.

The photo Chrisley posted shows the two smiling together backstage at the concert.

“What a great night last night!! @timtebow so sweet!” she wrote.

Last month, Chrisley split from Detroit Pistons player Luke Kennard, who she had been dating for about four months.

“The last four months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” the reality TV personality told E! News in August.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @savannahchrisley