Tiffany Haddish Makes Bold Confession About Henry Cavill

Tiffany Haddish's feelings about Henry Cavill quickly changed after the two celebrities met for the first time. The 44-year-old Girls Trip star admitted she initially lusted after the Superman actor, 40, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, but that coming face-to-face with him shut those feelings down.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she told the outlet in an interview published Thursday ahead of the May 7 release of her new memoir, I Curse You With Joy. "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward."

The comedian realized after meeting the Witcher star, who is currently expecting a baby with Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso, that she wouldn't actually want to date him, joking, "It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable.'" She teased that "maybe he's just never had a Black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?'" Despite their meeting being awkward, the comedian acknowledged the actor is "still beautiful" physically.

Haddish also opened up in her profile with the LA Times about her unusual method for dealing with online trolls utilizing a fake Instagram alter ego to "destroy" haters with details from their personal lives. "I've learned how to find people's information – like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99," The Afterparty star said. "Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get they phone number and I'll just call them."

"Oh, I have called people, honey," she continued. "They be shocked that I called. They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, b-! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I'm a human being."