Tiffany Haddish and Zach Woods Talk 'The Afterparty' Season 2 'Spoofing' (Exclusive)

A brand new episode of Afterparty Season 2 is now streaming, and it focuses on the backstory of Tiffany Haddish's character, Detective Danner. In the episode, titled "Danner's Fire," we learn about what went down after the events of Season 1, before the start of Season 2. This time around, Danner is helping Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) figure out who killed Zoë's new brother-in-law, Edgar Minnows, played by Woods.

PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Haddish and Woods, ahead of Season 2, to discuss all things Afterparty. Over the course of Season 2, each episode takes focus on a different character, with Danner's being "more erotic thriller," Haddish told us, though it definitely had some Naked Gun elements as well. "It is in that realm of spoofing those type of things, yes."

When it comes to Woods' character, viewers don't necessarily get a full background episode, though his story does play out across the story, slowly revealing more and more about the socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire. When it comes to capturing Edgar's essence, Woods is quick to praise the show's writing staff. "I can claim no credit," he said. "That's writers, but I was happy to be their willing puppet."

Offering his perception of Edgar, Woods said, "I like that he didn't think in terms of emotion, he thought in terms of systems and logic. People who don't understand why they've hurt people's feelings I always think are kind of interesting, where people who don't understand, 'Well, why not just say the simple truth in any situation?' I find these people refreshing and horrifying and exciting to be around."

In The Afterparty Season 2, "a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," per a synopsis from Apple TV+. "Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

Notably, Haddish, Richardson, and Chao are the only Afterparty Season 1 actors reprising their roles for Season 2. Series newcomers this time around include Woods, John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. The first six episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Keeping watch PopCulture.com for more cast interviews!