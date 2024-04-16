Henry Cavill Expecting First Child With Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is about to be a dad! The Witcher star, 40, is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, he told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere on Monday, April 15.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," Cavill told the outlet, adding after Access Hollywood suggested that his costar Henry Golding inspired him to become a dad, "he didn't inspire me to do that, my parents did."

(Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The baby news comes more than three years after Cavill and Viscuso went public with their relationship. In an April 2021 Instagram post, the Justice League actor shared a photo of himself and Viscuso, a television executive at Vertigo Entertainment, playing chess, writing, "this is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess." They went on to make their red carpet debut in New York City in October 2022 for the premiere of Cavill's Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2.

Aside from a few sightings and a handful of sweet social media tributes, Cavill and Viscuso have mostly opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Speaking about their relationship in 2022, Cavill told Deadline of Viscuso, "she has been an incredible support system for me, and really opened my eyes to a lot of things and opened a gateway for me to drive harder and pursue further. And I'm eternally grateful for that."

As for his next stage in life? Cavill told Entertainment Tonight Monday that he is "enjoying this stage of my life very much so. I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now."

The actor can currently be seen in The Ministry for Ungentlemanly Warfare alongside Eiza González, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyfer. The film, based on Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, depicts a fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster and follows a group of English special ops during World War II. The film opens in theaters Friday.