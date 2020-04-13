‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Uses ‘Safe and Happy’ Easter Message to Stress Importance of Social Distancing

The View co-host Meghan McCain celebrated Easter on Sunday while sticking to social distancing guidelines and urged her fans to do the same. She shared a photo of a cactus outside her Arizona home, decorated like an Easter bunny. McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has been a vocal advocate for staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter!” McCain wrote on Instagram. She added the hashtag “stay home saves lives.” She included a photo of a cactus decorated to look like an Easter bunny, as well as a photo of chocolate Easter bunnies with face masks on them. This is a reference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance that all Americans should wear face masks because some people infected with the coronavirus can be asymptomatic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Back on March 22, McCain announced she and Domenech, the co-founder of The Federalist, are expecting their first baby together. Since then, she has been contributing to The View from her home, as have the rest of The View co-hosts. McCain suffered a miscarriage last year.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote on Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

In another Instagram post, McCain thanked all the health care workers, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and other essential workers who still have to leave their homes during the pandemic. She called on companies to pay them more and make sure they get the personal protective equipment they need. McCain also said on The View she will not be dyeing her hair, even as grey roots begin showing.

“Thank you to all essential workers (and the ones who aren’t named above) who are selflessly keeping our lives as we know it moving despite the inherent dangers to themselves and their families,” McCain wrote on Instagram on April 4. “I am so grateful. Corporations PROTECT THEM – pay them double, hazard pay, paid sick leave, everyone must be given health insurance and give them PPE’s!!!!!!!!!!”

There are more than 1.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, reports Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday night, the U.S. has over 555,300 cases and over 22,000 deaths. More than 2.8 million Americans have been tested and just almost 33,000 patients have recovered.