Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins Posts Passionate Plea to Black Community Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins released a message on Twitter Saturday afternoon, calling for the African American community to focus on remaining healthy and taking care of each other during the COVID-19 outbreak. He thanked the first responders that have been fighting the spread of the virus. Jenkins then said that resources are not being invested in the communities most impacted, so he pleaded with his brothers and sisters to look out for themselves.

#dearblackpeople We are the most impacted, yet the focus of resources aren’t being invested in us. We cannot wait for a government that has NEVER prioritized us. We must look out for ourselves. Take care of you first, share resources, protect the elderly, and stay home! pic.twitter.com/Gcc6kJBC4U — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 11, 2020

"This pandemic is real, and the damage that is left in wake of the coronavirus is realized mostly in our communities. Bad policy, institutional neglect, and overexposure place us disproportionately within arm's reach of the dangers of this deadly virus," Jenkins said in his Twitter video. "We are the essential worker. We are the most impacted yet the focus of the resources aren't being invested in us. We cannot wait on a government that has never prioritized us. We must look out for ourselves."

"So take care of you first, share your resources, protect the elderly and stay home as much as possible," Jenkins continued. "Please stay safe. Stay healthy and survive. Because whether they know it or not, the world needs us and we need us."

According to CNN, 72 percent of coronavirus-caused deaths in Chicago have occurred among black people despite only accounting for 30 percent of the population. Louisiana has experienced similar situations with more than 70 percent of deaths coming from the black community.

Jenkins is one of the many prominent figures that have taken to social media to send messages of support for those affected. For example, several current and former NFL players partnered together for a massive video promoting social distancing and remaining in self-quarantine. Tom Brady, Tony Gonzalez, Alvin Kamara and Michael Strahan among others shared messages with the goal of helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2017, Jenkins partnered with retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin to form the Players Coalition. This group of NFL players set out to create change and address racial inequality. The Players Coalition primarily focuses on police and community relations, criminal justice reform, and education and economic advancement.

Since forming in 2017, the Players Coalition has partnered with the NFL to provide grants to organizations with common goals. The group announced a $2 million grant in 2019 that was dispersed to those dedicated to addressing inequalities in education and economic opportunity, juvenile justice reform and biased policing.