'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Says No to Dyeing Hair as Grey Hair Starts Showing in Coronavirus Quarantine

The View co-host Meghan McCain said she has no plans to dye her hair herself during the coronavirus pandemic. McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, said she believes she has about 10 days before her hair completely turns grey. She is not the only celebrity embracing her grey hair without the help of professional hairstylists while salons across the country are closed due to the virus outbreak.

"Look at this, I’ve got another like, ten days left before it's full gray everywhere," McCain said on Friday's episode of The View, reports PEOPLE. She pointed out the grey roots as she spoke. "There’s nothing we can do. I’m too scared to use a box product at home because I burned my hair off in high school. This is the world we’re living in," she added.

During the show, McCain's co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin also described how difficult their beauty regiment is without the help of their studio stylists. The subject came up while they discussed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's controversial decision to go to a salon after filming a PSA urging residents to stay home. "We're all talk show hosts with a little bit of vanity because we are used to working with an incredible hair and makeup team, but it is a health crisis and we all are going to just have a little humility here," McCain said.

CHICAGO MAYOR GETS HAIRCUT DURING PANDEMIC: Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a PSA telling the windy city that they need to have a good reason to leave the house, but residents were surprised when she made a trip to the hair salon – the co-hosts react. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/WBgjhqIbrD — The View (@TheView) April 10, 2020

Lightfoot defended her salon trip by saying she is the "public face of the city" and assuring residents the woman who cut her hair wore a mask and gloves, reports the Chicago Tribune. That was not enough for The View hosts, especially Hostin, who said it would have been better to show her flaws. "If you're going to be the face of the city, you should be looking like everyone else is looking," Hostin explained. "Your gel nails should be grown out. Your roots should be showing. Your gray hairs should be showing."

McCain also brought up Ivanka Trump's recent appearance at the White House, where President Donald Trump's daughter appeared fully manicured. McCain wondered if Trump did the styling herself or had help. McCain admitted she would not be able to do a good job if she had to color her own hair. "I can sort of do my makeup but I can't do my hair. And again, I know, I’m gray, I got it. I’m doing the best I can," she said.

McCain announced she and husband, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, are expecting a baby on March 22. She has been filming The View remotely from home ever since. In another episode of The View, McCain said she has been relying on delivery services during the pandemic because she is considered "high risk."

"I think that anyone who is doing any kind of essential work for us right now should not only get hazard pay but should have their pay doubled," McCain said on the March 31 episode. "And if corporations aren't going to have a conscience enough to take care of these workers – who, by the way, just have a higher susceptibility of getting the virus, not necessarily getting the kind of medical care they would necessarily need – I think that it is up to the government and I think if we have to do another stimulus and aid package for essential workers, that's what we have to do at this time."