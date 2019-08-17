‘The View’: Meghan McCain Furious Over News Headline About Her, Uses NSFW Language

Meghan McCain lashed out at journalism in general this week when an unfavorable headline about her made the cover of ELLE Magazine. The political pundit retweeted a picture of the cover, angrily rebuking the headline: “Meghan McCain Is Having a Bad Week.”

McCain saw the August issue of ELLE a little late this month, but she still caught up when it came to her attention. The co-host of The View retweeted a photo of the magazine, angry to see her name used in such a context. For McCain, this was emblematic of a problem with journalism today as a whole.

“I somehow missed ‘Meghan McCain is having a bad week’ was the headline [Elle Magazine] used on their cover?” she wondered. “Wow… just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly s—y…”

I somehow missed “Meghan McCain is having a bad week” was the headline @ELLEmagazine used on their cover? Wow…just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly shitty… I guess this is why people don’t talk to journalists and never tell them anything real. https://t.co/XKk50aZSbE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2019

“I guess this is why people don’t talk to journalists and never tell them anything real,” she added.

Some found this last addition odd given McCain’s own chosen vocation. The daughter of late Sen. John McCain has worked for Fox News and MSNBC before joining the cast of The View, where she conducts interviews and comments on news in a role not far removed from an average journalist. In subsequent tweets, she advised her fans not to let themselves be upset by articles like that one.

“Also, to anyone else who has ever had a bad week (or more) as I have. Don’t let magazines like [ELLE] shame you to be honest & open- never be embarrassed to talk or share grief, pain, real life, struggle,” she wrote. “I thank God there are so many resources and people out there to help.”

Just thought you were my best friend/brother and don’t know why this need editorializing this way… 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ODqJLIy4HM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 27, 2019

McCain also pointed out the article’s mention of her close friend Josh Ripley, questioning why he was characterized as her “longtime gay best friend.”

“Just thought you were my best friend/brother,” she tweeted, ” and don’t know why this needed editorializing this way…”

For all her criticisms, McCain did contribute to the article with a few comments given to the reporter beforehand. This included McCain herself saying that she was “having a bad week.”

“I’m innately a fighter, but I do question if there will be a certain time where it just won’t be worth being a Republican woman being screamed at all day. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just having a bad week,” she said.

Followers tried to point this out to McCain, but she and her followers could not be dissuaded from condemning the article. Fox News anchor Julie Banderas tweeted that ELLE Magazine “should be ashamed,” but when her followers wrote that the headline was a direct quote, she did not let up.

“It’s obvious [ELLE] tried to exploit [Meghan McCain] by using a negative comment on the cover. It wasn’t the point of the article and yet they chose to use a pathetic attention seeking headline,” she wrote.