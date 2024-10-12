The ladies at The View have been in an extra spicy fighting mood in recent months, likely increased by the impending U.S. election in November. But according to TV Insider, longtime host Joy Behar and co-host Ana Navarro got a bit heated to close out the week and it played out on air.

According to the outlet, the whole episode played out like a roller coaster, with commercial breaks providing the only real reprieve. The moment for Behar and Navarro happens during a discussion of Barack Obama’s speech from earlier in the week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

THE VIEW – Dan Gasby is the guest, Thursday, February 7, 2019 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOY BEHAR, ANA NAVARRO

Behar says that Obama has come out to the stage, basically retired, which leads to Navarro butting in on the point. “No he’s not,” she told Behar. “He’s producing movies, winning awards.”

“I mean from politics. You know what I mean,” Beher snaps back. “Stop pretending you don’t know what I mean.” The pair took a pause for a break and some other opinions on the show, but soon got back into it a bit.

“I always say right now is a binary choice, and you have somebody with a good heart, and you have somebody with no heart,” Navarro said, giving what she thought was a final word on the discussion for the group. Then Behar struck back.

“Okay, well, I’m going to be a b—ch right now. We’ll be right back,” Behar said. It’s not her “b—chiest” moment, Behar always has a memorable track record on the show. She’s also had plenty of fun, too, by talking about her sexual willingness with aliens, how she met her husband at a nudist colony, and trying to break up Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

You can check out the full episode here.