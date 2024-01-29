'The View': Joy Behar Recalls Meeting Husband at a Nudist Colony

Joy Behar is opening up about the revealing way she first met her husband, Steve Janowitz! The View co-host's meet-cute came up during Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime show, as Behar's fellow panelist, Sara Haines, recalled how Behar first encountered her husband at a "partial nudist colony" during the cast's discussion of Jason Kelce's rowdy behavior at last week's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

After the NFL player was seen cheering shirtless in the stands for brother Travis Kelce, Sunny Hostin asked if Behar had ever "ripped [her] shirt off," and was met with a firm "no." Haines teased, "Oh, she definitely has. She met her husband at a nudist colony!" as Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, "Partial nudist colony."

Behar clarified her initial encounter with Janowitz, noting, "First of all, he was nude, I was dressed." She continued to explain that she met her now-husband at a resort in which she was "fully clothed," but he was not. "I don't wear bathing suits in public," she insisted, as Griffin quipped, "Neither does Steve!"

Behar and Janowitz would go on to date for nearly 30 years before tying the knot in August 2011 in a private New York City ceremony, having previously planned to marry in 2009 before Behar admitted to getting "cold feet." The View panelist has been open about the way she met her now-husband in the past, revealing that Janowitz was indeed naked the first time they ever saw one another.

"I don't know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It's true," she told guest Andrew Yang on The View in March 2020. She continued, "He was naked, I was not. Because for a man to see me naked, I have to be in his will." Behar explained that she and Janowitz only spoke to each other for the first time later in the evening for a movie night at the semi-nudist colony and that her husband was dressed at the time, but she admitted to recognizing him from earlier in the day when he was less clothed. She laughed at the time about how surprised people are to hear the story of how she met her now-husband, joking, "People say, 'Joy, really? That twitching, crazy woman on The View?' "