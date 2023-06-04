'The View': Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines, Tells Her to Shut Up

Sara Haines was at the center of another hilarious moment on The View during the May 31 episode. Longtime co-host Joy Behar told Haines to "shut up" in the middle of a discussion about platonic male-female relationships. Haines, 45, was involved in some other strange View scenes, and played a pivotal role in "fart-gate."

The "shut up" moment was all in good fun. It started when Behar mentioned that she had a "platonic relationship" with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta. "I do too," Haines chimed in, reports the New York Post. Behar, 80, played jealous and told the former Good Morning America correspondent to "shut up." Behar added that Teta was "mine."

"And during the break before, I invited him to take a sniff [of my neck] to see if my perfume is holding up," Behar said while the other co-hosts broke into laughter. "Is that a platonic thing to do? Or a romantic thing?"

"I'm dead from the waist down, so it doesn't really matter," Teta replied from the other side of the camera. At that point, Whoopi Goldberg decided it was time to move on. The conversation was inspired by Platonic, a new Apple TV+ comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Haines was also involved in an awkward scene when the panel discussed ABC's The Golden Bachelor in May. Sunny Hostin and Behar joked about how the Bachelor format would change with older stars, especially when it comes to the Fantasy Suite. Behar joked that ABC might air Viagara commercials during the show. "You guys, these are only 60-year-olds," Haines said. "Do you know how young 60 is? I know 60-year-olds, they run marathons. They do..." ABC censored the next word, and Goldberg took the show to a commercial break.

Haines also played a role in the "fart-gate" situation that dominated The View earlier this year. In March, Goldberg told viewers the fart sound they heard was Haines moving a mug on the table. A source later told Entertainment Weekly that white coasters would be added to the table so there would be no sounds mistaken for flatulence.

Goldberg was more frustrated with the situation than anyone else because many thought the fart noises came from her. Hostin even told Andy Cohen on his radio show that Goldberg was the host who passed the most gas on set. When Cohen stopped by the show last month, Goldberg banned farts from ever being discussed on The View again.

"Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," Goldberg told Hostin and Cohen. "I'm just going to say it, there was never an issue, a sound was made on the table, and that's what it was. We don't need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. We're good?"