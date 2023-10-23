Joy Behar's 'New Chapter': 'The View' Host Shares Exciting News

Joy Behar recently made a big admission about her career and future during an episode of The View. The comedian and daytime fixture has been apart of The View in some form for close to two decades, but is now ready to add a new venture to her resume.

The 81-year-old revealed on her birthday that she has recently dabbled in being a playwright. "When I'm not sitting here being interrupted by you b-hes, I'm writing plays now! This is my new chapter," Behar told her co-hosts. "Five of those plays, they're short, they're for ADD people, these are one act, they're called Bonkers in the Boroughs, and they will be part of the New York Comedy Festival, which is coming up in November."

Co-host Sara Haines was quick to add that the plays are "really good" and hyped them up. Sunny Hostin initially brought up the big new chapter, broaching the subject after honoring the elder host for her birthday.

"Well Joy, aside from your birthday festivities, my understanding is that you have big plans ahead I intend to attend, but can you tell us a little bit about them?" she asked. The moment garnered a standing applause from the co-hosts and audience, with Behar finding it hard to hide her pride in the moment.

As for her future on The View, Behar recently joked about when she'll finally decide to leave the long-running daytime chat series. During a chat with Geri Halliwell, the pair looked back at a photo of the singer's first time on the show in the early 2000s.

"We were sitting right next to each other," Behar remembered. "We were having a good time."

"And you're still standing," Halliwell added, which Behar laughed before predicting her future. "They'll take me out of here in a coffin, probably."