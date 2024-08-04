'The View' Undergoing Major Change

After 27 years on the air, The View is still keeping things fresh by pulling a major change. The long-running talk show will soon be getting a new studio home. The official The View Instagram account shared that after 10 years in the Upper West Side, viewers will be seeing a new View in their state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan. And they've wasted no time in getting in the photo shoot ahead of Season 28.

In the 27 seasons that The View has been on the air, this will only mark the show's second studio switch. The first 17 seasons were filmed in ABC Television Studio 23 in New York City. Due to a creative overhaul, production was relocated to the ABC Broadcast Center in Manhattan for Season 18. It's unknown what has brought on this new studio change, but getting a view of Manhattan is perhaps the perfect way to spend any morning.

Regardless of the reason, many fans took to the comments to express their excitement for this new era of The View and the upcoming season. It's likely not much will change with the new studio other than the layout and literal view, meaning fans can still look forward to hot topics being discussed and probably some controversial opinions as well. But it wouldn't be The View without it.

The View's new studio comes just a few months after the Upper West Side set had to be evacuated due to a fire breaking out on the neighboring Tamron Hall Show set. Hopefully, things will be a little less eventful at the new studio, but it wouldn't be surprising if there were some unexpected moments in Season 28 since the set would need to be broken in before it feels like home.

The View has gone through plenty of changes over the course of its run and the new studio will certainly be a fun change that was likely needed. It won't be long until fans see it on their screens, as The View will be back after Labor Day, which will be here before you know it. As of now, an address for the studio has not been given, but it should be released in the coming weeks ahead of the new season.