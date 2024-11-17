Sara Haines Walks Off ‘The View’ After Whoopi Goldberg’s Raunchy Confession

The View co-host Sara Haines walked off set after a raunchy comment was made. Via Entertainment Weekly, the ladies of the morning talk show celebrated Goldberg’s 69th birthday on Wednesday where things took a bit of an NSFW turn. The Oscar winner revealed she enjoys experiencing some pretty specific oral pleasures, leading Haines to jokingly walk off set.

As Goldberg went through a list of her favorite products, Haines said, “I always wanted my face on cheese,” in regards to Goldberg having her face on cheese, literally. “I like to be eaten from time to time,’ Goldberg quipped, and Haines had to walk off set since she was too shocked at the response. As the studio audience erupted in laughter and applause, Haines eventually returned to give Goldberg a hug.

Considering there are some tense moments on The View, whether between the co-hosts or with the audience, it’s nice to see some fun moments happen on the show. Also, the fact that The View canceled its Halloween episode plans in favor of election coverage, the birthday celebrations, was nice to see. Even if it didn’t fully make up for a non-spooky time on the spookiest day of the year. Plus, the celebrations brought what might be one of Goldberg’s best responses and the fact she managed to come up with it on the fly is pretty impressive.

Also part of Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday episode, she locked herself in a wind machine to select a prize-winning member of the audience, proving that even on her birthday, she’s always thinking of others. The only thing that would make this better is if Sara Haines were to give her own raunchy response on her birthday, but regardless, this is definitely going to be one special day no one will forget.

Goldberg’s birthday was actually pretty special, and not just because of that comment. It is her first birthday celebrated at The View’s new studio after switching from a studio in the Upper West Side to a state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan. There are sure to be many more special celebrations and moments in the new studio, and Goldberg’s birthday certainly set the tone. There should be much more to look forward to, whether controversial or celebratory, weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.