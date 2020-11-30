'Teen Mom OG' Alum Bristol Palin Reveals New Boyfriend Zach Towers Has Met Her Children

✖

Bristol Palin seems to be taking things to the next level with her new man. Palin revealed in July on Instagram that she found a new boyfriend in Zach Towers, a man from her hometown in Alaska. On Saturday in one of the former Teen Mom star's Instagram Story posts, she shared some more details when a fan asked whether or not the two were serious enough to have him meet her children.

Hosting a fan Q&A on Instagram, Palin passed the phone over to Towers who responded to the question by saying, “Yes, I’ve definitely met yours.” That’s when he panned the camera over to Palin’s 11-year-old son Tripp in the back of the car. There was no specification as to whether or not he had met all of her kids or just Tripp. Palin has three children in total, including a three and a four-year-old daughter. Her son comes from her relationship with ex-fiance Levi Johnston and her two daughters are from her marriage to Dakota Meyer.

Palin and Towers have kept thing relatively quiet in terms of publicizing their relationship. Since revealing the two were an item in July, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has only posted two photos together. The most recent coming in the middle of November with the two holding hands while out to eat and enjoying some dessert. Towers works as a contractor in Alaska.

As for Palin, she has had quite the ups and downs when it comes to her relationships. She welcomed her first child shortly after celebrating her 18th birthday. Her and Johnston attempted to stay together after welcoming their first child together but ended up calling the marriage of less than a year after giving birth. The two attempted to work things out later on but realized they were incompatible after a second go-around. Her next engagement came in 2015 to Dakota Meyer but their wedding was called off a few months after the two had become engaged. The two ended up having a baby together, however, and eventually married despite the prior separation and would have one more kid together. Since their marriage flamed out, Palin has had a few on-and-off-again relationships but nothing as serious. Time will tell if her and Towers can continue to keep making strides towards a more committed and long-term relationship.