Sarah Palin Divorce: Bristol Palin Relying on ‘Hope’, Faith During Parents’ Split

Bristol Palin is sharing a message of hope with her followers after news surfaced Monday that her father, Todd Palin, had filed for divorce from mom Sarah Palin Friday after 31 years of marriage. The former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the news breaking to share a link to a sermon centered around “hope” with her followers, as first reported by The Blast.

The sermon, preached by Rex Johnson, was originally delivered on March 17 and titled “Abounding in Hope,” teaching finding hope through Jesus. Bristol hasn’t commented directly on news of her parents’ split, but fans speculated this was a not-so-subtle message for the time.

Monday, as first reported by Craig Medred and confirmed by Anchorage Daily News, Todd filed for divorce from Sarah in an Anchorage Superior Court, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The names were originally withheld for public viewing from the filing, but the initials and marriage date of both people involved in the marriage match, as does the birth date of the couple’s minor child to the former couple’s 11-year-old son, Trig.

Sarah and Todd first tied the knot on Aug. 29, 1988, and the two have been through a lot ever since, including Sarah’s unsuccessful 2008 run for U.S. vice president under Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

The two also share five children: 30-year-old Track, 28-year-old Bristol, 25-year-old Willow, 18-year-old Piper and 11-year-old Trig. In addition to Bristol’s one-season run on Teen Mom OG, Dancing With the Stars and Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp, the family also appeared on the 2010 TLC reality series Sarah Palin’s Alaska, which was canceled after one season.

Photo credit: Getty Images