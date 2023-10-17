Taylor Swift's Net Worth, Revealed

The singer broke into the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 2006 and has since gone on to secure a global fanbase and a net worth totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Taylor Swift is continuing to break records, and rack up a hefty net worth as she does so. This past year alone has seen Swift make history at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, embark on her The Eras Tour, which is projected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, and also smash box office records with her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, not to mention the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), and all of those successes have left the singer with a pretty penny in her bank.

According to Forbes, the "Midnights" singer has a massive net worth of $740 million (Celebrity Net Worth puts that number several million higher at $800 million), a number that is expected to rise once she wraps up her The Eras Tour, which as of August is the highest-grossing tour ever by a woman and the second highest-grossing overall. Swift's net worth puts her at No. 34 on Forbes' list of America's Self-Made Women (2023) and No. 79 on Forbes' Power Women list (2022). According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer brings in an estimated annual salary of $150 million, though that number varies largely with the specific projects Swift partakes in each year.

Swift has been racking up those dollars ever since she first broke into the music scene as a teenage country music singer with the 2006 release of her debut album. After becoming the youngest songwriter to ever sign with Sony at just 15, Swift's fame has reached insurmountable heights, making her a pop culture icon and global superstar. Taylor Swift was followed by Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (the best-selling album of 2019), Lover (the only album of 2019 to sell 1 million "pure" copies)), the surprise-released Folklore (2020), the surprise-released Evermore (2020), and most recently, 2022's Midnights, which made Swift the first artist in history to claim the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list. Those best-selling albums have earned tens of millions of dollars worldwide, with the Recording Industry Association of America reporting the singer has earned $137.5 million in digital singles and $51 million in album sales. Swift is also currently in the process of rerecording her masters, with 1989 (Taylor's Version) set to drop on Oct. 27. Swift also has two of bestselling vinyl albums in the world with Red (Taylor's Version) and Evermore.

Many of Swift's albums have been accompanied by global tours, and some, including Reputation, have been accompanied with movies. Her most recent tour, The Eras Tour (projected to gross $2.2 billion in just North American ticket sales, per CNN), became the first to get a big screen feature, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, currently dominating the box office. The film sold $100 million in pre-sale tickets.

Outside of her music career, Swift in the past has also worked with brands including Keds, Diet Coke, Capital One, and Apple. She also boasts an impressive real estate portfolio, which includes her NYC apartment and her Rhode Island home. Business Insider estimates that her property is worth $81 million.