'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Letterboxd Score Revealed

After one full day of release, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has a very solid score on Letterboxd, the film-logging app/website for movie fans. The concert movie captures a performance from Swift's ongoing Eras Tour stadium concerts, and it seems the translation from real life to screen is winning over fans. The 15,111 Letterboxd users who've seen the movie on opening night (as well as during Wednesday's L.A. premiere or the Thursday night preview screenings) have given the movie an average rating of 4.45 (out of 5).

There are obviously some caveats to Letterboxd ratings. There's no verification system to show that users actually saw the movie, meaning some Swifties could leave positive reviews and some haters could leave negative reviews without watchers. Plus, some Letterboxd users like leaving joke ratings and reviews. Regardless of the outliers, it's a pretty good snapshot of what film fans think of a flick.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour's 4.45 average number comes from:

11,987 five-star reviews

1,052 four-and-a-half-star reviews

1,225 four-star reviews

299 three-and-a-half-star reviews

215 three-star reviews

50 two-and-a-half-star reviews

38 two-star reviews

17 one-and-a-half-star reviews

31 one-star reviews

197 half-star reviews

One of the top reviews, from a user named Tyler, reads, "this was nothing short of a religious experience." Another review, from a fan named Molly, reads "the greatest concert film of all time was made."

Other Letterboxd fans used their reviews to mourn the songs that were cut from the Eras Tour setlist for the movie version of the stage show. One user joked, "who suffered more me because the archer, cardigan, long live, and seven were cut or jesus christ?" A second quipped, "at least the tiktok live streams never cut out cardigan."

Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour's Letterboxd score go down once more general audiences see it? It's almost certain. However, there will surely be plenty of Swifties who continue to watch the movie in theaters (and eventually at home) for a long time to come. We imagine they'll continue to rave over the movie.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has the same Letterboxd rating as Swift's previous concert movie, 2018's Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour. Her 2015 concert movie, The 1989 World Tour Live, has a 4.26 rating, and 2020's Taylor Swift: City of Lover has a 4.28 rating.

As for how it compares to other high-profile concert movies, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour currently ranks higher than Beyonce's Homecoming (4.25), The Band's The Last Waltz (4.14), David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (4.1), Aretha Franklin's Amazing Grace (3.92), Michael Jackson's This Is It (3.83), Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains the Same (3.83), Jay-Z's Fade to Black (3.57), Ariana Grande's Excuse Me, I Love You (3.55), The Rolling Stones' Shine a Light (3.53), Jonas Brothers' The Concert Experience (3.32), and Justin Bieber's Never Say Never (2.57). However, it ranks behind Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense (4.65), which is currently back in movie theaters after being remastered.

This is a developing story.