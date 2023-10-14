'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Movie Sets an All-Time Box Office Record

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is sparking a lot of conversation this weekend, especially with Swift's fans (known as Swifites) taking over movie theaters to watch the film. With all the people hitting up theaters for the movie, there's obviously going to be an economic effect. As a result, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has already made box office history. (You can head to Fandango to find local movie times for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.)

With $100 million in pre-sale tickets sold (per BBC News), the movie, which captures Swift's ongoing Eras Tour stadium stage show, is the top-grossing concert film of all time (unadjusted for inflation). It outranks the previous record holder, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. According to The Numbers, Bieber and director Jon M. Chu's 2011 movie ended with a worldwide box office total of $99,034,125 ($73,013,910 domestically, $26,020,215 internationally).

That $100 million figure comes to BBC via AMC Theatres, which is acting as the concert flick's distributor in addition to hosting the film in its theaters. The final opening total will rival the inflation-adjusted total for Never Say Never, which is somewhere around $135 million. It could even top Eddie Murphy: Raw, which totals around $136 million when adjusting for inflation.

According to Deadline, external projections for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour peg the opening weekend total topping out at $125 million, so it might take a few more days for Sam Wrench-directed movie to break the all-time inflation-adjusted record. However, it's only a matter of time before Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour can make its claim as the most successful theatrical release for a concert movie ever.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which was filmed during Swift's August concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is currently showing at theaters around the U.S.