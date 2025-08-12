Taylor Swift Teases First Appearance on Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Podcast

Taylor Swift is in her podcasting era!

The pop superstar will make her debut on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News broke Monday that Swift would be a special guest on the podcast, marking the first interview the “Cruel Summer” singer has done since 2023. “92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” the New Heights Instagram account posted on Monday.

Just a few hours later, the podcast shared an episode preview featuring Swift complimenting her beau’s blue shirt. “Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie, it’s why we match so well,” he responds, as she smiles and tells him, “We’re about to do a f—king podcast!”

Swift’s upcoming podcast appearance was teased the same day the singer’s official website began a countdown that expired at 12:12 a.m. ET — at which point another New Heights teaser dropped, announcing Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In the clip, Swift tells Jason, “So I wanted to show you something,” before taking out a mint-colored case featuring her initials written in orange on the front. “This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she continues, eliciting a shout from Jason as Travis chimes in, “TS12.”

Swift has yet to share the album’s release date, and the cover art was also blurred in the New Heights teaser. “Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com,” the preview’s caption reads.

Swift last released The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, shortly after she began dating the Kansas City Chiefs player in 2023. Since then, Travis has supported Swift on her Eras Tour, attending several concerts during his off-season from football and even appearing on stage during a portion of her London show in June 2024. Swift has similarly supported her beau during numerous NFL games.