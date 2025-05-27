Taylor Swift Fans Fuming After Singer Skips American Music Awards, Doesn’t Announce Next ‘Taylor’s Version’ Album

It turns out that a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement wasn’t Taylor Swift’s “End Game” at the 2025 American Music Awards after all.

Swifties who were “…Ready for It?” were ultimately left disappointed Sunday night when the singer not only failed to announce her next re-release, which had been heavily speculated upon, but was also absent from the awards show altogether.

“Maybe Reputation TV were just the friends we made along the way…” one social media user wrote following the disappointment.

In the lead up to Sunday night’s ceremony, many fans had been convinced that Swift was set to announce her next re-recorded album at the show. Many believed that the singer, in true Swift fashion, had been sprinkling easter eggs over the past several weeks, including discounting merchandise on her website to 26% off, seemingly a nod to the AMA’s May 26 date, and rearranging her Store page to “Apparel, Music, Accessories, Sale,” which conveniently forms the acronym AMAS. She also posted photos from the Reputation set of The Eras Tour 26 times, and just last week debuted “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

While all seemed to be hinting at a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement Sunday, no such announcement was made. In fact, Swift, who was ultimately snubbed in the six categories she had been nominated for, was absent from the 2025 AMAs, and hasn’t posted to her Instagram grid since December.

“We’ve been played,” one hopeful fan reacted on X, with somebody else adding, “THAT VAULT AINT NEVER GONNA OPEN.” A third commented, “This is why we can’t have nice things,” as another Swifite asked, “did I just waste an hour and a half?”

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is the anticipated re-record of Swift’s 2017 sixth studio album, which includes hits like “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?,” “End Game,” “Gorgeous,” “Delicate,” and more. Reputation is one of just two albums the singer has left to re-release, alongside the re-record of her self-titled 2006 debut. Swift’s latest re-release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), dropped in October 2023.