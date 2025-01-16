Travis Kelce Offers Rare Statement on Taylor Swift Relationship

Travis Kelce is “enjoying all aspects of life” with Taylor Swift. Stopping by The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, gave a rare update on his relationship with “The Tortured Poets Department” singer, also 35, and revealed how Swift is giving him “confidence” on and off the field.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

Sparks began to fly for the NFL player and pop star in summer 2023 after Kelce revealed on the New Heights podcast that he attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City with a DIY friendship bracelet in hand. That bracelet, he said, had his number on it, and Kelce admitted that he was “a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.” Swift later acknowledged that Kelce “adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” and said the pair “started hanging out” not long after. Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, and has gone on to appear at several NFL games since, with Kelce supporting the singer at several of her concerts.

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” Kelce added during his Wednesday appearance. “That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts, supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life.”

Kelce credited Swift with helping him be “as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week-in-week-out for this team. It’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field.” When asked if Swift was “encouraging” him to retire from the sport, he said she was doing the exact opposite.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”