Suzanne Somers' Widower Says 'Odd Things' Have Been Happening at Their Home Since Her Death

Suzanne Somers' widower Alan Hamel recently shared that "odd things" have been happening at their home since her death last year. Hamel opened up during a conversation with Page Six, telling the outlet that "three things happened" on "the same day" that Somers died "that were very strange." First, he says "a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room."

The bird later "hovered" in front of a framed photo of Hamel and Somers, located in their breakfast nook, and "landed on top and stayed there." Next, "the fireplace started all by itself," and "some music came on by Suzanne's favorite composter." Hamel joked, "No one's ever heard of this guy," noting that the maestro is not a well-known composer.

"I'm a believer now that there is an afterlife," Hamel confessed to Page Six. "I'm convinced of it... I think there's something we don't understand. I think there's a plane somewhere... after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something."

Somers passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, after revealing earlier in 2023 that she was once again fighting breast cancer. "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Somers' friend and publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement announcing the sad news. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

In a conversation with the Today show, Somers' husband Alan Hamel opened up about how he has been handling her death, saying that all he can do is come to terms with the tremendous loss. "My life is going to change," he admitted. "I don't care one way or another, and we had talked about this day coming, and we thought it was going to be me because I'm 10 years older. If that happened she would be alone, which was a terrible conundrum, the idea of her being alone."

While the loss of his beloved wife has been devastating, Hamel is encouraged by his happy memories of Somers. "She was an amazing, amazing woman," he gushed. "Aside from all her accomplishments, she was an amazing wife and an amazing mother, as well. She's the one who pulled our family together. I didn't do it. She did it. She really knew what she was doing. So I will miss her."