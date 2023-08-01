Suzanne Somers Breaks Silence on Recent Cancer Battle

Suzanne Somers is opening up about her ongoing battle with cancer. After her husband, Alan Hamel, revealed to Page Six earlier this month that the Three's Company actress' breast cancer returned, Somers broke her silence in a statement to Entertainment Tonight Monday, telling the outlet, "I put on my battle gear and go to war."

The actress, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and who has also battled skin cancer, noted that she has "been living with cancer since my 20's. And every time that little f-er pops up, I continue to bat it back." Somers said she does her "best not to let this insidious disease control me," before clarifying, "it's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

Somers went on to credit her husband and her children for giving her continuous support throughout her battle, telling ET, "my cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20's, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer." She added that her son "refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."

Somers, 76, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 while in her 50s. Following her cancer diagnosis, the actress took on a chemical-free and organic lifestyle, which she said her "doctors said that if I didn't lead a chemical free life, supported by bio- identical hormones, I would not likely be here today. I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America."

In an Instagram post Monday, the 76-year-old told her fans, "I am a fighter. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat (the cancer). This is not new territory for me." She went on to thank her fans for their "continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!"

According to Somers' husband, the actress has "put work on the back burner" in order to focus on her health. Hamel told Page Six on July 31 that his wife "has now dealt with her cancer once again." A representative for the Three's Company star told NBC News the actor was dealing with other unspecified health issues when she learned her cancer had returned, but that she is now free from cancer.