Suzanne Somers Dead: 'Three's Company' Icon Was 76

The fitness guru, Thighmaster spokesperson and 'Step-By-Step' mom was living life to the fullest until the end.

Suzanne Somers, the blonde bombshell who made her impact on television with Three's Company, is dead. The actress was 76 and had been battling breast cancer on and off for over two decades, according to Deadline.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Somers' publicist wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years...Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

The Real Reason Suzanne Somers Was Fired From 'Three's Company'https://t.co/c7Y7l8RweA — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 1, 2023

Somers first appeared in a small, memorable role in American Graffiti as the blonde who catches Richard Dreyfuss' eye from a White Thunderbird. But her major break came four years later in Three's Company.

She portrayed the "dumb blonde" Chrissy on the edgy sitcom alongside Joyce DeWitt and the late John Ritter. The TV roommates stuck together until the start of the 1980 season when Somers departed due to a behind-the-scenes dispute.

Suzanne Somers Breaks Silence on Recent Cancer Battlehttps://t.co/p1IGIUfsUY — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 1, 2023

This is developing...