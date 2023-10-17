Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Recalls 'Beautiful' Final Moments With Her

Following Suzanne Somers' death over the weekend, the late actress's husband, Alan Hamel, is recalling his "beautiful" final moments with her. During an appearance on the Today show, Hamel shared, "I wouldn't say I was surprised. She was heavy breathing at the very end and I gave her a pill to relax the breathing, but it didn't work."

Hamel went on to share, "And I was grateful that I was with her when she left us. And it was very peaceful and it was beautiful. And she was beautiful. And we had the whole family come and they've been here ever since. And we've been very upbeat about what's going on. There hasn't been a grim moment. Every time I feel it coming on, I leave the room so I can be alone. But that's life, I don't know what else to do."

Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, joins TODAY to look back at their relationship and recall their ‘beautiful’ last days together.



"We talked about this day coming, and we thought it was going to be me,” Hamel said. pic.twitter.com/Rx08Hng0Sq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2023

Somers passed away on Sunday, after revealing earlier this year that she was once again fighting breast cancer. Reflecting on her final weeks, Hamel said that the family was aware Somers' body was significantly weakened by her illness. "She was doing OK. Not great, but she was doing OK," he said. "And we had conversations. We faced reality like who knows what's going to happen down the road."

Now, Hamel says that all he can do is come to terms with his tremendous loss. "My life is going to change," he admitted. "I don't care one way or another, and we had talked about this day coming, and we thought it was going to be me because I'm 10 years older. If that happened she would be alone, which was a terrible conundrum, the idea of her being alone."

While the loss of his beloved wife has been devastating, Hamel is encouraged by his happy memories of Somers. "She was an amazing, amazing woman," he gushed. "Aside from all her accomplishments, she was an amazing wife and an amazing mother, as well. She's the one who pulled our family together. I didn't do it. She did it. She really knew what she was doing. So I will miss her."

Finally, Hamel revealed that he and Somers had conversations about how important it was to her that the "clean, organic products" she promoted continue to be part of her legacy. "I said, 'Let's not talk about after you're gone,'" Hamel recalled. "She said, 'Well, the reality is I've been fighting this thing for a long time and who knows what's going to happen down the road.' She said, 'Let's just make sure that SuzanneSomers.com is still developing incredible products for the marketplace.'"