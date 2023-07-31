Suzanne Somers Recently Diagnosed With Cancer Again, Husband Alan Hamel Says

Suzanne Somers has "put work on the back burner" in order to focus on her health after recently fighting cancer once again. The Three's Company actress, 76, has had fans concerned lately as she's been absent from her popular Facebook Live show with her producer husband, Alan Hamel, which Hamel told Page Six was due to her health.

Hamel, 87, told the outlet that after Somers' previous breast cancer diagnosis and skin cancer battles, she has "now dealt with her cancer once again," revealing that "on June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward." Hamel explained that while his wife is now cancer-free, "We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health."

He noted of Somers' history with cancer, "Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she'd also dealt with two hyperplasia... which is the waiting room for cancer. ... All her doctors said if she didn't lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn't be with us."

Somers has long advocated for an organic, chemical-free lifestyle, advice that's been criticized by experts over the years. She's also spoken previously about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, telling Park magazine in 2021, "As we decline, we can now fill the tank with bioidentical hormones; not too much, not too little – exactly; optimal health. It's the most exciting thing that's ever happened. It means that we can remain even all the way through, and as you get older you just need a little more."

Aside from her cancer diagnoses, Somers previously had to take a break from her online show in 2020 after suffering a neck injury due to a fall down the stairs, which Hamel revealed is still giving her issues. "She also broke her neck in a terrible fall and the concussion created a bad case of hydrocephalus, which impacted her balance and walking," he shared.

At the time of her surgery, Somers shared an update with fans on social media. "I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain. The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!"