Suzanne Somers is recovering from neck surgery after displacing two vertebrae during a fall down the stairs with husband Alan Hamel. The actress, 73, revealed her injury Wednesday on Instagram, thanking all of her followers for their "concern" as she and her husband "took a break from our normal schedule."

"As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home," Somers continued. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila!" After "several scans," doctors determined two of her vertebrae had slipped out of place, "which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain."

The Three's Company star went on to say she had undergone neck surgery to correct those issues and now is "on the mend." The recovery for her surgery will require more rest before she can return to making her appearances, Somers concluded. "I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties. … As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon! Love, Suzanne."

Somers' followers were quick to send her love during this tough time. "Prayers to you and Alan that you both make quick recoveries!! So glad that you are both doing better. Sending you guys so much love," one person commented, as a second weighed in, "Thanks for the update - we are all terribly worried so please take care!"

The Step by Step alum revealed in January she was recovering from a fractured hip, which required six weeks of bedrest. "I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex," she told the New York Post at the time. "But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex. There’s no coming from behind or on top or side or anything."

"I thought that when I was 73, I would be old," she added of adjusting to life in her 70s. "I’m chronologically old, but I’m not old. I’m enjoying aging because I have acquired wisdom because I’m not pilled up and because I have juice. I love the way I look."