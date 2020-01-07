Suzanne Somers Spotted With Crutches Suffering Fractured Hip

Iconic actress Suzanne Somers was recently spotted with crutches in New York City, after suffering a fractured hip that she is currently recovering from. The former Three’s Company star turned up on the TODAY Show this week, and cameras outside the studio caught a glimpse of her using a crutch to get around. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Somers can be seen rocking a white turtleneck sweater with a black leather skirt, and using the crutch on her left-side. She proves that the hip surgery hasn’t affected her sense of style, as she is also sporting a pair of high heels.

Sommers previously revealed her use of a crutch on Instagram at the beginning of the month. In the post, Sommers shared a photo of herself using the crutch while donning a sparkling silver dress.

“Happy New Year’s Eve! I had a great time doing Facebook LIVE last night for the 30% OFF Cosmetics Sale with Promo Code NYE30 at SuzanneSomers.com. Then I did something really stupid!!! I accidentally deleted the show! I’m so sorry!!! [Caroline Sommers] tried to retrieve it, but it’s gone! So sorry!!! Hope you all have a safe and wonderful New Year’s Eve!” she wrote in the caption.

In a photo from a few days ago, Sommers showed of the crutch again, this time while wearing a classic black dress with a matching hat and veil.

“Happy New Year. Cheers to an amazing 2020! This is me all dressed up in my black fishtail dress, my new hat, and my stylish crutch. Make it work!” she captioned the post.

During her appearance on the TODAY Show, 73-year-old Sommers spoke about aging, and shared tips on how to do it gracefully, while promoting her new book, A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances in Antiaging.

“What I realized over the years is aging is about worn-out parts,” she explained. “So, if you had a car, you’d keep correcting things that were breaking down. Well, with your body, there’s new testing … where you can see where your hormones have diminished, see exactly where your nutrients and minerals have diminished. If your body isn’t operating at peak, it’s because you’re not absorbing minerals, and so it’s all about putting back, filling the tank with exactly what you individually need.”

A New Way to Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances in Antiaging is available now.

