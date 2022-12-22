Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Speaks out With New Tribute to Late Husband

It's been a week since news broke that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide. Now, his wife, Allison Holker, is sharing a new tribute to her late husband. The message serves as her first Instagram post since the tragedy.

Holker posted a photo of herself and her husband sharing a sweet embrace. Alongside the image, she wrote a touching tribute to Boss, whom she referred to as her "ONE and ONLY." She continued, "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much." Holker's post was met with a ton of support from fans and friends alike. Her former Dancing With the Stars co-workers Lindsay Arnold, Derek Hough, and Julianne Hough all sent her love in the comments section. Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with Boss on her talk show, also commented on the post with a kind message for Holker. She wrote, "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it."

A week ago, it was reported that Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. Holker reportedly went to a police station on Tuesday, Dec. 13 out of concern for her husband, who left their home without his vehicle. That same day, police responded to a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles and it was later reported that Boss died. Holker subsequently shared a statement to inform her fans of the awful news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." Her message continued with her addressing Boss directly. She added, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.