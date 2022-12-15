Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Told Police He Left Unexpectedly, Wouldn't Answer Phone

In new details about the tragic death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the DJ's wife told police he left their home unexpectedly and wouldn't answer the phone. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources told them Boss's wife, Allison Holker, showed up at an LAPD precinct on Tuesday and was very concerned that something was wrong. She told officers that Boss had left their house without any warning.

His disappearance was worrisome, she said, as he did not take his car and was not answering his cell phone. She also stated that they had not had any kind of argument or altercation. Police officers went back to the home to do a standard check, but did not find anything unusual. A little while later, police and emergency personnel responded to a call at an L.A. hotel. It was here they found Boss' body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Boss was 40 years old.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Holker shared the tragic news, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." In closing, Holker offered, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Ellen DeGeneres, whom Boss worked with for many years on her daytime talk show, issued a heartfelt statement on his passing, writing, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." At this time, there have been no announcements regarding memorial plans for Boss, but funeral arrangements could be shared in the coming days.