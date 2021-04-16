'Southern Charm' Alum Says She Feels 'Sorry' for Jennifer Lopez After Alex Rodriguez Breakup

✖

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their official breakup on Thursday, offering a statement on The Today Show revealing the final split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in the statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

According to reports, the relationship ultimately splintered because Lopez's trust had been broken, largely due to the rumors that swirled around Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. While LeCroy always maintained that while Rodriguez slid into her DMs, they never met up in person. However, her former Southern Charm costar Cameran Eubanks seems to think that LeCroy, who recently split with fellow Southern Charm star Austen Kroll, is at least partially to blame.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Eubanks called the whole situation "crazy." "I feel bad for Austen. I feel bad for J. Lo, but crazy," Eubanks said. However, she explained that she wasn't surprised that LeCroy and Kroll didn't last. "I never saw them making it. Like I always told Austen, 'I don’t think we’re going to be dancing at y’all’s wedding.' They were just two different people."

"Austen is such a great guy," Eubanks continued. "I think the world of him, he is such a sweetheart. He genuinely has a very, very good heart, and I know there is a wonderful girl out there for him." Eubanks also explained that she didn't regret leaving Southern Charm. "I miss certain people that I got to spend a lot of time with, and we had some really great times and a lot of laughs,” she shared. “I don’t miss the drama part of it. That part can be very anxiety-inducing, never knowing what’s going to be said or misconstrued. I will say my life is a lot less stressful, not filming the show. But there are some wonderful aspects of it that I do [miss]."