Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury

A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.

"He just said he went home and he wasn't feeling right," Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones said, per the Edmonton Sun. "I spoke to him the other night. I texted him real late when we got in and he's his normal, joking self. He's back home and it's good he's OK. It's significant. Anytime you have an internal organ that's ruptured or torn or whatever, I mean, it's a serious deal."

Elks wide receiver Kai Locksley said Cornellius's injury could have been prevented if he protected himself better. "I talked to him long after the game because I tell him every game, 'I'm going to beat you up if you don't start sliding,'" he said. "And this dude, he's a fighter, man. And he doesn't want to give in, doesn't want to let those defensive guys kind of punk him. And I'm, like, 'Man, we need you though. You know what I'm saying?' I talked to him, he's in good spirits. He actually texted me this morning: 'Yeah, I think I've learned my lesson. Fine.' So, that will be good in the future that he'll probably get down a little more often."

Cornelius, 27, signed with the Elks in February 2021 after spending time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020. He played in 14 games with eight starts last year and completed 58% of his passes while throwing for 1,1,795 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This year, Cornelius played in 12 games with 12 starts and threw for 2,768 yards 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 502 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 carries. Cornelius played college football at Oklahoma State and signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.