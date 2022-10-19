Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Suffers Concerning Injury, Concerts Postponed

Greta Van Fleet have been forced to postpone several concerts after sing Josh Kiszka suffered an on-stage injury. In a statement shared to Instagram Monday, the rock band announced "with a heavy heart" that three North American shows on their current Dreams In Gold tour would be rescheduled after Kiszka ruptured an eardrum during the band's performance at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine on Oct. 8.

In the message, signed by Kiszka, the group explained that during that show, the singer "ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated." Kiszka said that he is "working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong." However, due to the injury, Greta Van Fleet's upcoming scheduled shows on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Greenville, South Carolina, and Friday, Oct. 21 in Jacksonville, Florida have been postponed. The shows will be rescheduled for later dates, the band said, and already purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. The band added that refunds will be available at the point of purchase as soon as the new dates are announced.

"I'm gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It's devastating me to make this announcement, but know it's imperative in order to keep performing," Kiskza concluded. "Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon."

The band is currently in the middle of their massive 42-date North American Dream In Gold tour, which kicked off in March in Kalamazoo, Michigan and is set to end on Nov. 12 in Sacramento, California. According to an updated schedule for the tour, they are next set to play at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 25. The three recent postponed dates mark just the latest obstacle for the tour. In March, the band was forced to postpone several dates after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia. Then just last week, the band announced that their scheduled Oct. 22 show at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida would be postponed, as the arena is currently being used as an emergency shelter in the wake of Hurrican Ian.

Amid the most recent postponement and Kiszka's health scare, fans have sent well wishes for a speedy recovery. Commenting on the Monday post, one fan wrote, "Get well soon! Your health is more important :) we will all still be here waiting." Another person commented, "we value your health more than these shows. get well soon josh!!"