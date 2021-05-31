Sophie Turner Debuts Striking Hair Change

✖

Sophie Turner is breaking out a fresh look for summer! The Game of Thrones star, 25, debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram Stories Friday, sharing a cute selfie showcasing her new bangs with the caption, "Ya gal's bang'd up." Turner's definitely been known to rock a fringe before, most notably while promoting the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019, but it's been a while since we've seen the sassy style on the star.

It's been a year of change for Turner, who welcomed daughter Willa in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple celebrated two years of marriage earlier this month and have been embracing parenthood wholeheartedly, the Jonas Brothers musician revealed earlier this month on CBS This Morning. Asked about his insights into parenting almost one year in, Jonas quipped, "Naps are nice, all around."

Spending so much time with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic has been "amazing," he noted, despite it being "forced time at home." The musician added, "You know, I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

Growing more aware of mental health over the past year, Jonas and Turner have been developing their own foundation to support what has become "an important topic as a couple." He explained, " For us, we've noticed how much just in the last year, year and a half, it's taken a toll on a lot of different people." The pair have been thinking about frontline workers during the pandemic, saying he and his wife have been thinking of "creative ways that we can give back to them."

"Donate our time, donate — whether if it's money — to really focusing on an amazing charity that's going to give back to these individuals," he explained. The pair have also been thinking about their own mental health during the pandemic, and Jonas encouraged others to consider ways to check in with themselves through either a professional or on their own. It's this kind of introspection that Jonas said is inspiring a new wave of music from him, including "emotional songs" as well as "hopeful songs for a brighter, better future for all of us."