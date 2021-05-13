Sophie Turner Decimates Paparazzi for Taking Photos of Her and Joe Jonas' Infant Daughter

✖

Sophie Turner recently took to social media to verbally decimate the paparazzi for taking photos of her and Joe Jonas' infant daughter. In a since-deleted post reported on by E! Online, the actress laid into the photographers and tabloid publishers who invaded her privacy. "I just woke up," she began the video message. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

The former Game of Thrones stars went on to say, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed." The 25-year-old mother then added, "It's f—ing creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them." Turner then said, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July, after having revealed the pregnancy news in February 2020. They've kept things around their baby very private but did issue a statement to PEOPLE through a rep, saying they were "delighted" to become parents for the first time. A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that the new mom and dad are "over the moon" about their new baby.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," the source said "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016, eventually getting engaged in 2017. The pair first married in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2019, but then held a second wedding ceremony in Paris, France in June 2019. They currently live in Los Angeles, California.